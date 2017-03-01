Lincs: See who has been before the courts

ALCOHOL

Jacob Storr, 18, of Saxilby Road, Sturton by Stow.

Driving under the influence of alcohol.Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disaqualified for 12 months.

MOTORING

Michael Horrocks, 29, of Limber Close, Gainsborough.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Joanna Piejko, 46, of Rookery Lane, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Kamil Rutkowski, 30, of Knight Place, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Stefan Serban, 21, of Sincil Bank, Lincoln.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Jaroslaw Filas, 29, of Florence Street, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Shaunna Creane, 26, of Iris Crescent, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Shaun Smith, 31, of Noel Street, Gainsborough.

Entered as a trespasser and stole Diesel to the value of £65. Community order made, 80 hours of unpaid work, £80 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.