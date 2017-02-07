Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Katy Batty, 45, of Coupland Close, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Robert Przeorski, 49, of Vine Street, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Michael Redfearn, 35, of Newark Road, Lincoln. Driving with a hand held mobile phone. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Terence Evans, 50, of Sidney Street, Lincoln. Failed to stop at the scene of an accident. Fined £250, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Mariusz Farat, 33, of Tempest Street, Lincoln. Driving without a licence and while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined a total of £270, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Sandijs Tenis, 27, of Geneva Avenue, Lincoln. Driving without an insurance policy, a licence and without due care and attention. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

James Webster, 38, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough. Stole a television to the value of £149 belonging to Tesco. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Adam Dilks, 29, of Laurel Close, Lincoln. Stole various items to the value of £50.78. Community order made and a total of £567.41 compensation.

ASSAULT

Kieron Walker, 20, of Salisbury Close, Morton. Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £180 and £75 compensation.