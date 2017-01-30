Lincs: See who has been before the courts

DAMAGE

Daniel Robinson, 30, of Noel Street, Gainsborough. Damaged a VW Polo to the value of £200. Community order made and ordered to pay £200 compensation. Also charged with assault by beating. Ordered to pay £75 compensation.

ALCOHOL

Jack Mumby, 20, of Larne Road, Lincoln. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Dominic Norris, 36, of Westwick Drive, Lincoln. Stole one can of Butane gas from Poundland and possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months and£20 victim surcharge. Cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

Billy Whelan, 27, of Hatcliffe Gardens, Lincoln. Stole speakers, DVDs and other items to the value of £66 belonging to Primark and clothing to the value of £65 belonging to Boyes. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, a total of £131 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Jake Brumby, 23, of The Gunners, Sturgate. Driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and driving licence endorsed with three points.

Lorand Balog, 24, of Raymoth Lane, Worksop. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Sultan Efe, 41, of Leland Close, Lincoln. Driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles an hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew Kirk, 35, of Burns Garden, Lincoln. Driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.