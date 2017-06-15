Lincs: See who has been before the court

MOTORING

David Ballard, 40, of Cecil Street, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Jordan Clarkson, 23, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy or licence. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Steven Killelay, 50, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy or licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

David Atkinson, 69, of Mill Lane, Saxilby.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £253, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Thomas Gaskin, 45, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell Cliff.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Neil Bradley, 37, of Ling Drive, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Karina Nowik, 35, of Regent Avenue, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

BREACH

Ashley Hill, 37, of Victoria Street, Lincoln.

Breached a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Andrew Bishop, 26, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

Failed to pay train fare of £4.80. Fined £60, £4.80 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £75 costs.