Lincs: See who has been before the court

MOTORING
David Ballard, 40, of Cecil Street, Gainsborough.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.
Jordan Clarkson, 23, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy or licence. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.
Steven Killelay, 50, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy or licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.
David Atkinson, 69, of Mill Lane, Saxilby.
Driving without due care and attention. Fined £253, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.
Thomas Gaskin, 45, of Louisberg Road, Hemswell Cliff.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.
Neil Bradley, 37, of Ling Drive, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Karina Nowik, 35, of Regent Avenue, Lincoln.
Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.
BREACH
Ashley Hill, 37, of Victoria Street, Lincoln.
Breached a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.
OTHER
Andrew Bishop, 26, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.
Failed to pay train fare of £4.80. Fined £60, £4.80 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £75 costs.