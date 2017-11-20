Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Muddasser Iqbal, 37, of Melrose Road, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Aaron Mettam, 24, of Tillbridge Road, Sturton by Stow.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Liam Cross, 26, of Florence Terrace, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Nicole Thrower, 38, of Cross Street, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour and drove without wearing a seat belt. Fined a total of £249, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Liam Eastmead, 33, of Moorland Crescent, Lincoln.

Driving while unfit because of drugs. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

DAMAGE

Jennifer Lewis, 55, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough.

Damaged the windscreen of a car. Pay £75 compensation and £40 costs.

THEFT

Luke Waeling, 31, of Baca Street, Gainsborough.

Entered as a trespasser and stole various items to the value of £1,000. committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £500 compensation.

BREACH

Daniel Perry, 33, of Cross Street, Gainsborough.

Breached a restraining order, Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for one year, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.