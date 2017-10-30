Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Alec Dalton, 45, of High Street, Snitterby.

Failed to stop after causing damage to another vehicle and failed to report it to the police. Fined £360, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Emma Newbury, 36, of Dunstall Walk, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

ALCOHOL

Richard Pinder, 24, of Hereford Close, Worksop.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for three years.

THEFT

Julie Hadaway, 55, of Becketts Avenue, Gainsborough.

Stole various items to the value of £450, belonging to Primark. Discharged conditionally for 18months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Samantha Davies, 30, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough.

Stole perfume to the value of £57. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months and pay £57 compensation.

Christopher Billam, 35, of Moorland Close, Walkeringham.

Stole meat to the value of £75.99 belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

BREACH

Andrew Coppin, 53, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough.

Failed to complete a notification as part of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Helen Dixon, 39, of Heapham Road, Gainsborough.

Child failed to attend school regularly. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs.