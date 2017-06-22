Lincs: Results from the courts

ALCOHOL

Helen Edkins, 34, of Tower Street, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified for 12 months.

MOTORING

Jonathan Clayton, 27, of Jarrow Court, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £70, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Ryan Hollingsworth, 22, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Laura McCartney, 43, of High Street, East Ferry.

Driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Michael Webber, 54, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Claire Leivers, 44, of Aylesby Close, Lincoln.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Daniel Odling, 33, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adrian Allen, 43, of Roman Pavement, Lincoln.

Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £120, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

OTHER

Lisa Pitchford, 24, of Swift Gardens, Lincoln.

Provided false information to the council. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.