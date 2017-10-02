Lincs: Results from the court

ALCOHOL

Tracey Douce, 45, of Station Road, Gainsborough.

Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from obtaining a licence for three years.

DRUGS

Mandy Behan, 49, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough.

In possession of a quantity of cannabis and cocaine. Community order made, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

Lance Sewell, 45, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough.

Driving while disqualified. Community order made and disqualified for 15 months.

Christopher Clayton, 23, of Carlisle Mews, Gainsborough.

Driving without due care and attention. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from obtaining a licence for six months.

Paul Cook, 31, of High Street, Scampton.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles an hour. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Philip Wall, 70, of Hughes Ford Way, Saxilby.

Speeding in excess of 70 miles an hour. Fined £140, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from obtaining a licence for seven days.

Moira Hall, 60, of Mercia Close, Worksop.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Dean Leng, 49, of Maple Leaf Gardens, Worksop.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £750, £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from obtaining a licence for six months.