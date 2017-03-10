Lincs County Council set out school admission arrangements for 2018

Lincolnshire County Council has now set out the admission arrangements for community and voluntary controlled schools for the 2018 intake.

The arrangements are made up of the coordinated schemes that form the timetable for applications, offers and the admissions policies for community and voluntary controlled primary schools and Queen Elizabeth’s High School, Gainsborough including admissions to the sixth form.

The arrangements are now displayed here: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/admissionsconsultation.

Any objections to these arrangements must be referred to the Schools Adjudicator by May 15.

The Adjudicator’s website is available at www.gov.uk/guidance/schools-adjudicator-make-an-objection-appeal-or-referral#objections-to-and-referrals-about-determined-school-admission-arrangements.