Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has signed up to the Mind’s Blue Light pledge, which demonstrates its commitment to challenge mental health stigma and promote the positive wellbeing of its firefighters and employees.

Nick Borrill, chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We know our staff work in hugely difficult circumstances and are regularly exposed to traumatic situations. For me, it’s only right they receive the right support and help if needed.”