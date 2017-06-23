LETTER: Petition - put an end to dementia tax

The dementia tax may have shaped the general election campaign, but it’s not a new issue.

For too long, the 11,000 people living with dementia in Lincolnshire have been struggling to pay the catastrophic costs of their care. That’s because, unlike other conditions, people with dementia don’t get free care on the NHS.

This is wrong. People with dementia shouldn’t be discriminated against because of their condition.

Successive governments have swept the problem under the carpet and families have been paying the price. We can’t let the new government dodge the problem any longer. The time to unite is now.

We need your readers – and everyone they know – to sign our petition today and demand the new government finds a long-term solution to end the dementia tax once and for all.

To sign our petition, please visit alzheimers.org.uk/fixdementiacare



Nasim Minhas

Operations Manager

for Alzheimer’s Society

in Lincolnshire