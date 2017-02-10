LETTER: Peggy’s place - join support group

I would like to make readers aware of Peggy’s Place, a “get together” on Mondays from 1 – 3 pm at the Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough. This is for those living with memory problems, carers and friends to meet in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere where you can have fun, share and learn how to live well.

Many such enterprises have county or district boundaries and are mostly held monthly. This has no such restrictions, covers as wide an area as wanted or needed and meets weekly.

It is a relatively new group organised by Admiral Nurses with the support of Dementia UK. The more who attend the merrier so it is hoped that this reaches some who may benefit. For further information contact Tilly Brock on 01652 648335 – or just turn up and experience a very warm welcome.

An appreciative supporter

Name and address supplied