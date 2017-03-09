LETTER: Lost relatives - Can you help research?

I live in Busselton, Western Australia, and was born at Gate Burton just outside Gainsborough in 1944. Most of my mother’s family came from Gainsborough back into the late 1800s.

I’m trying to locate two cousins from the Gainsborough area. David and Stephen Houghton who would now be in their sixties. I’m able to give a little more information should you have such a column. I’m simply doing family history research and looking for any family documents/certificates to confirm our mutual grandfather’s date of birth and occupation. I think he once worked at Rose Brothers and possibly Marshall’s in Gainsborough. My mother (Mary nee Houghton) once worked at Roses too.

I also wonder if anyone might know who to contact to look at old employee records for those old Gainsborough companies as it would be interesting to ascertain if my Great Grandfather James Houghton worked at one or other of the firms too. My Grandfather Charles Houghton died in 1947 and is buried in Gainsborough Cemetery.

Hope to hear from you. Thank you.

Ann Blackburn

Busselton, Western Australia