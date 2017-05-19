LETTER: Cemetery - Lock gates to deter vandals

I feel strongly that the Gainsborough Town Council needs to do the right thing in respect of the people of Gainsborough and reinstate locking the cemetery gates from dusk until dawn.

A couple of years ago the town council clearly made the wrong decision deciding not to lock the gates every evening, and despite being warned of the risks, sadly the cemetery and chapel has been seriously been vandalised once again!

Vandalism of any kind in relation to headstones and graves has a shocking impact on family members and loved ones.

The town council has a duty to ensure that cemetery is protected.

I would urge the town councillors to start doing what they are elected to do and start acting in the interest of the people they serve.

Councillor Trevor Young

Gainsborough South West Ward