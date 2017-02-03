LETTER: a big ‘no’ to fracking, regardless of where it is planned

I am writing to you to log my objection to fracking in any area within the UK, and specifically in the Nottinghamshire area.

Fracking has been banned in many countries.

Does this not give us clues we should not be fracking here?

Yet the Government continues to want to frack in the UK.

In Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, we are sat over old coal fields which have been mined intensively.

These mines go out more than 90 miles from Mansfield and surrounding areas.

I feel it would be dangerous to frack around Nottinghamshire and would cause problems with water contamination, wildlife and nature pollution and would create no local jobs in the area.

As fracking sites are set up, the rise in traffic carrying contaminated waste would pollute our roads and, I believe, damage to the land would be just left, complete with contaminated water table for the local people.

Our house prices will drop, local health will be affected adversely, wildlife will be damaged. This is complete and utter madness.

The central Government needs to provide honest open information about fracking and let the population of the country decide on whether fracking goes ahead, rather than overturning all proposals that ban fracking in local areas then giving it the go-ahead, even when all locals object.

Cara Foulkes

By email