Lawyer to be the new head of Team Verrico charity

On June 5 Nick Cranfield will become the chair of Team Verrico, replacing Paul Verrico.

Paul, the founder of Team Verrico, will continue to be closely involved with the charity and remain a trustee.

Nick Cranfield

Nick is a lawyer and has recently returned from three years in Shanghai where he worked as Corporate Counsel Asia for Johnson Matthey. Nick’s return to the UK sees him take on a role with Dyson as Head of Compliance based in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.

Nick has been a Trustee of Team Verrico since the charity’s inception and has also run various marathons and completed an ironman triathlon to raise funds for Team Verrico. Nick is also responsible for managing the allocation of research grants by the charity. Over the last year, Team Verrico has awarded grants to researchers at Addenbrookes Hospital, University of Sheffield and University of Brighton to help with their work on developing and improving treatments for cancer.

As the Chair’s baton passes to Nick he reflected: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Team Verrico chair from Paul. He has put so much energy and passion into creating and establishing Team Verrico. The Trustees and Volunteers of the charity, none of whom receive any compensation, have been universally inspired by his example.

“Through our network of amazing volunteers and fundraisers Team Verrico has been able to give hope to many people facing extremely dark times. This has been done by proving practical help and support to those fighting cancer and their families.

“I am committed to ensuring that Team Verrico continues to do this. We will reach out to people facing immense difficulties and find a way to help.”

Meanwhile, Paul gave his thoughts on handing over the chair’s responsibilities: “Having cancer is a long, hard and mostly joyless journey which can endure past a bereavement. A dark tunnel of grief, guilt, anger, denial, fear, isolation and anxiety all colliding together in a hideous kaleidoscope of blind terror. I’m immensely proud of the progress made by a small group of friends to help others face this wicked foe. Since the charity’s inception, it has grown to a formidable entity which helps many people nationwide.

“It is, of course, nearly four years since Anna died. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being chair of Team Verrico and watching this little idea flourish; now my young family needs to get out of the cancer tunnel; it is the right time for me to step back and focus on moving forward in my own life with the children and spend my energy working towards a happy future. I shall remain a trustee and redefine my role, honouring Anna’s tenacity, courage and spirit without being defined by our tragedy.

“Nick Cranfield has been my friend for a decade; we worked together at the law firm Eversheds Sutherland for several years. Since September 2013, even when out of the country in the Far East, Nick would send me photos of him running the half marathon distance on Anna Verrico race day to remind me of his solidarity to the cause. His appointment will boost our profile in the South of the UK, which still remains mostly untapped. A good, family man with strong moral values and a relentless drive, I can think of no-one better to succeed me in pursuing our strategy of ‘Never Giving Up’ and I look forward to supporting his tenure as chair.”