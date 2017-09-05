Launch of Business Improvement District is a ‘milestone’ for future of North Nottinghamshire

The new North Nottinghamshire Business Improvement District has officially been launched with its team ready to start working across the district.

The BID team, including members of the Board, met at the BID’s new offices at West Retford Hall last week for the launch.

North Notts BID Chief Executive Sally Gillborn was joined by Board chair George Buchanan to launch the initiative during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Members of the BID team have been working towards the launch since the initiative, which will see businesses come together to invest in the area, was given the go-ahead following a successful ballot in May.

Sally said: “Now that the BID Board has been formed and we have officially commenced trading, we are all really excited for the first board meeting later this month.

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to put the flesh on the bones of the business plan and form an action plan so we can get stuck into making a difference to our area.”

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, said: “We are excited by our CEO and BID Board’s appointment and opening our new office at West Retford Hall.

“Our leadership team of Board directors all understand the BID’s vision and know what we need to change to go from good to great over the next five years.

“It is an exciting time for North Nottinghamshire.

“Businesses want to see a well-managed operation that listens to the business voice.

“This is a place-shaping BID to develop our area into a better place to visit, work and play so it’s an important milestone in our future.”

The BID will have access to £3.2 million in funding over the next five years, which it will use to develop and implement a range of projects across the district.

For further details visit North Notts BID’s new website: www.northnottsbid.co.uk