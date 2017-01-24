These are the latest Worksop planning applications submitted to Bassetlaw District Council:
Erection of ten metre high CCTV column- St Augustine’s School, Longfellow Drive, Worksop
Erect eight semi-detached three bedroomed houses, one detached four bedroomed house, one detached three bedroomed dormer Bungalow and alter existing access- Land rear of and including 239 Sandy Lane, Worksop
Rear single story extension- The Baulk, Worksop
Display multiple illuminated and non illuminated fascia panel signs- Babbage Way, Worksop
Erect single storey rear extensions, loft conversion including dormer windows, gate and wall to front- Worksop Road, Cuckney
Erect single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, single storey detached garage to side, porch canopy to front elevation and alter existing access- Raymoth Lane, Worksop
Erect single storey and two storey rear extensions- Gateford Avenue, Worksop
Application to retain front porch to dwelling- Hawthorn Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick
Erect single storey rear extension for wheelchair accessible single bedroom and wet room- Dryden Dale, Worksop
Fell one sycamore tree and two poplar trees- Highland Grove, Worksop