LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

Shane Craggs, 35, of Suffolk Avenue, Bircotes. Stole baby formula to the value of £42.25, washing gel to the value of £15, belonging to One Stop, and two beef joints to the value of £30.54. Committed to prison for 16 weeks and pay a total of £87.79.

Kerry Hall, 32, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop. Stole baby formula to the value of £42.25, washing gel to the value of £15, belonging to One Stop, and two beef joints to the value of £30.54. Also breached a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 16 weeks and pay £115 victim surcharge.

Michael Jeram, 44, of Manor Road, Maltby. Stole purse and contents. Community order made, 80 hours of unpaid work and £100 compensation.

Gareth Larner, 34, of Queen Street, Worksop. Stole chocolate to the value of £28 belonging to Poundworld, and diesel to the value of £20. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £20 compensation.

Motoring

Donna-Marie Pressley, 36, of Stilwell Gardens, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Richard Ghali, 41, of Holly Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Wayne Bramhald, 52, of London Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £230, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Brumpton, 31, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Arron Kmiotek, 19, of Smith Square, Harworth. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Dean Pressley, 46, of Tylden Road, Rhodesia. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. Fined £350, £35 victim surcharge, £250 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Damage

Nathan Gaskin, 31, of Queen Street, Worksop. Damaged a police vehicle. Fined £93, £30 compensation and £85 costs.

Other

Richard Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Worksop. Used threatening or abusive language or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Committed to prison for four weeks and £115 victim surcharge.

Filip Frosik, 27, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop. Was in possession of an article in connection with the theft of fuel. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, be under curfew from 9pm to 6am for three months, pay £115 victim surcharge and £640 costs.