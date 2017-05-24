LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Lisa Peacock, 35, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, 60 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Clare Pearce, 27, of Poplar Close, Worksop. Driving while unfit to drive through drugs. Community order made, £85 victim surcharge and disqaulified from driving for three years.

Daniel Machin, 32, of High Hoe Drive, Worksop. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Andrew Fletcher, 46, of Milne Road, Bircotes. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Miroslaw Gawrylik, 41, of Mill Gardens, Worksop. Driving under the influence of alcohol with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £337, £33 victim surcharge, £2,000 costs and disqualified for 24 months.

Benjamin Hodge, 24, of Portland Meadows, Retford. Driving without an insurance policy. Disqualified for six months.

THEFT

Nathan Proctor, 25, of Osbourne View, Worksop. Stole a box of Yankee candles, worth £5, from Asda. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

BREACH

Luke Knight, 24, of Forests Yard, Worksop. Failed to comply with the requirements of his community order. Fined £10.

Lyndsay Taylor, 33, of Duke Street, Creswell. Breached a public spaces protection order. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge and £209 costs.

SEXUAL OFFENCES

Prabhjot Singh, 28, of Colonade, Shirebrook. Intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over when she did not consent. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months and £200 compensation.

OTHER

Darren Anderson, 38, of Lincoln View, Worksop. Fishing without a licence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

David Sullivan, 31, of Duke Street, Creswell. Fishing without a licence. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Lee Winter, 31, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes. Harassment of two females. Community order made and 80 hours of unpaid work.

George Burton, 47, of Cambria Terrace, Worksop. Harassed a female. Community order made, restraining order made, fined £50, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.