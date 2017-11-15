Last chance to enter Write Christmas competition

Children are invited to enter the fourth annual Write Christmas competition – with the chance to win £1,500 for their school.

The competition is open to children aged four to 11 and to enter they need to write a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

Competition entries must be submitted by Friday November 17.

Visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/writechristmas2017 for information and details on how to enter.