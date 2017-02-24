Large detached bungalow in Westwoodside - OIRO £160,000

This is a large detached bungalow with an equally large private rear garden, and therefore an early viewing is recommended.

Set back off Park Lane, this property offers spacious living accommodation.

Whilst only two bedrooms it can easily be reconfigured to create more bedrooms if required.

The property benefits from PVC double glazing, gas fired central heating via a recent boiler.

The accommodation briefly comprises; an entrance porch, hallway, spacious lounge, separate dining room, PVC conservatory with a glass roof, extended breakfast kitchen, two bedrooms and two shower rooms.

Outside there are fabulous gardens, the rear has an open aspect over farmland.

Westwoodside is a popular residential village to the east of Doncaster served by a range of village amenities and neighbouring towns.

Anyone interested in this property are welcome to visit as it is open to view on Saturday, February 25, between 10am and noon.

* 13 Park Lane, Westwoodside - OIRO £160,000, contact Horton Knights 01302 760322.