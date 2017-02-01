Keep your number plates clean or face a fine

Police are warning motorists to keep their number plates clean in the current filthy weather.

Samantha Evans Police Community Support Officer, Gainsborough Uphills and Rural North NPT) said: “During the bad weather we are experiencing at the moment, please ensure you clean your lights and your number plate regularly to ensure they are visible, as you may receive a penalty.”

Having an obscured number plate, even if by accident, is a fineable offence.

Kevin Delaney from the road safety charity IAM Road Smart added: “Number plates are an indispensable part of everyday enforcement.

“We have speed cameras; we have red light cameras; we have all sorts of cameras that are used for enforcement - all of them depend entirely on reading the registration of an offending vehicle.

“They are an important part, not only of the legal process, but safety as well”.

“We do recommend at this time of the year that everybody cleans their windscreens, side windows and wing mirrors, at least once a week. While you’re at it, give the number plates a wipe over too”.