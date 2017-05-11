Jump jive tipi party raises £2,000 for hospital maternity bereavement suite

People grabbed their dancing shoes and jived the night away at a glittering fundraiser in aid of Scunthorpe hospital.

A special ‘jump jive tipi’ party held at Crowle’s Hirst Priory raised a massive £2,000 in aid of the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal which has been launched by the hospital’s official charity, The Health Tree Foundation (HTF).

More than 80 guests attended the fundraiser and enjoyed a three course banquet and danced the night away to music from The Vintage Sounds who played old time r’n’b, jump jive, boogie woogie and rock ‘n’ roll music.

Ex-mayor of Crowle and Ealand parish council Eric Dinsdale, who sadly lost his newborn granddaughter in 2011, kindly donated £500 on the evening to HTF community champion Hayley Thompson.

Managing director of Hirst Priory Hazel Wheatley said: The Tipi Jump Jive Party was a great social event for our local community and we are delighted that it raised so much money towards the Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal. The way people rallied around to support the event with donations of time, equipment and money was a very uplifting experience to have been involved in.

HTF community champion Hayley Thompson said: “Both Hazel and myself were overwhelmed with the amount of funds raised from the evening and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped make it happen, because of everyone’s support we are one step closer to our £150,000.

If you would like any information about the appeal please do not hesitate to get in touch with community champion 03033 305672 or email: Hayley.thompson3@nhs.net