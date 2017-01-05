Jon Richardson will be back for seconds at the Baths Hall

Due to unprecedented demand comedian Jon Richardson is returning to Lincolnshire for a second show this year.

Jon is already playing The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe in April on his Old Man Tour.

And with that date having sold out in no time, he has now announced a second date, again at the Baths Hall, on Friday, October 13.

The British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats is embarking on a nationwide tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions.

Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question – why does it seem that no-one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than thirty seconds to work with.

Or should that be “with which to work”?

Best known as team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Jon has been massively in demand for television and radio appearances, including Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), ‘Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The O2 and most recently Taskmaster (Dave).

If you missed out first time round, this is your chance to see Jon Richardson live at The Baths Hall

Tickets are priced £20.50 each from the Baths Hall on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

Please note: this show is unsuitable for under-14s.