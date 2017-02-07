Join Bassetlaw’s big Spring Clean and help keep district looking tidy

If your neighbourhood is in need of a bit of spring clean and you have a willing band of volunteers, Bassetlaw District Council could give you a helping hand.

The Council’s annual “Spring Clean” will swing into action again between May 15 and 28 and is a chance for community minded individuals and groups to help spruce up their area.

Groups can register the location of their Spring Clean with the Council, and in return, the Council will provide bags, gloves, litter pickers, high-viz vests, and collect the litter once it has been picked.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Over the last few years, we have had a fantastic response from groups and schools who have helped to tidy up their communities for the benefit of everyone. If you are planning a Spring Clean, we’d love to hear how and where you plan to get involved, so please register via the website.”

You can register at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/springclean.

Groups have until Friday, April 21 to register.