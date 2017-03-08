Johnny Lloyd cool about Sheffield show

Fromer Tribes and Operahouse frontman – and tabloid favourite – Johnny Lloyd is hitting the road to mark the release of his latest solo record.

Johnny – a regular in the national newspapers due to his relationship with actress Billie Piper – releases Eden EP on April 14, ahead of a seven-date UK headline tour, which concluces with a show at Sheffield’s famous The Leadmill venue.

And lead single Running Wild is available to stream now.

Speaking about the release, Johnny said: “It was great working with producers Hugo White and Mike Crossey again.

“The Eden EP was recorded over a period of six months – Hugo brought so much to it and he really put the hours in.”

“Running Wild was written in reaction to the live shows – for me the songs about being free and trying to find a place in the world.

“I’m very happy with how it’s sounding, and looking forward to people hearing it.”

The solo tour follows slots supporting Black Honey and Jamie T, as well as guitarist Hugo’s soon-to-be-disbanded The Maccabees.

Johnny plays finishes his tour at The Leadmill on Friday, April 28.

For tickets, priced from £8.50, visit leadmill.co.uk



MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Iron Maiden celebrate Sheffield show

The Sherlocks wow hometown crowd

Olly Murs’ heart skips a beat for Yorkshire fans