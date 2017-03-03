JOBS BOOST: A1 hub could create 750 jobs for Worksop area

Plans for a new £43 million logistics hub have been approved in a move which could support hundreds of new jobs.

Bassetlaw District Council has approved new proposals for three large warehouses on land near to the Blyth service station on the A1(M), between Harworth and Blyth.

Northampton-based dbsymmetry is expected to start work on the first phase as a speculative scheme later this year, after approval was secured by the Manchester office of national planning and development consultancy Lichfields.

Simon Pemberton, senior director at the Manchester office of Lichfields, said: “The development will comprise of three large warehousing units with associated office space.”

“It will represent the first stage of a major economic investment in the area and will be a catalyst for economic growth, in accordance with the aspirations of the council.

“Constructing the new units will support over 100 jobs and once complete the units could create over 900 warehouse and office jobs.”

The proposed development is on a 19.62 ha site, east of A1 slip road and West of Blyth Road. Highway improvement works have already commenced to improve Junction 34 of the A1(M) and the adjacent Blyth Road / Bawtry Road junction.

Unit A is 430,000 sq ft, Unit B is 150,000 sq ft, and Unit C is 141,000 sq ft and the heights of the buildings vary between 12.5m and 18m.