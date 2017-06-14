Jo to open new exhibition in Retford

Retford artist Jo Thorpe is opening a new travel-influenced exhibition at The Hub in the town next month.

Jo is a member of Retford Arts Society and also attends the life classes

She shows her work in the society’s annual art exhibition.

Jo is a multi-media artist who likes to use a range of techniques and disciplines.

Pen and ink, screen-printing, batik, resist, word and music are all media found on Jo’s palette.

She will often combine styles and embrace the unfamiliar to achieve a result that is very much her own.

Jo is greatly influenced by the work of the pre-Raphaelites and of course the arts and crafts movement which go hand-in- hand.

Her inspiration is drawn from the colours and shapes of nature which is evident –and also from folk and American music of the1960s and 70s.

Music and songwriting also plays a big part in Jo’s life.

She has recently been able to combine her visual art and music in the release of her first EP, Fallen Skies.

She is a founder member of local music collective the Swanyard Songwriters Group, performing and recording with the ongoing support of Swanyard Music Studio in Retford and the Reverb Project.

The exhibition will run from July 8 to August 19.

For more information, go to www.retfordhub.org, call 01777 860414 or email chris@retfordhub.org