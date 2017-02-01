It’s time to nominate your unsung heroes in the community

West Lindsey District Council is excited to host an event which gives special recognition to the unsung heroes working in the community.

Community organisations and individual volunteers make a huge contribution to lives across the district, which is why the council is keen to recognise them at its 2017 Community Awards.

Chairman of the Council, Councillor Roger Patterson, said: “As Chairman I have been privileged to meet so many community spirited people, who do not think twice about giving up their time to help others in the community.

“It is humbling to meet them in person as they provide important social networks which reduce isolation and enable people to live independently for longer.

“They help to deliver a wide range of crucial services across the district from organising social events, shopping for elderly neighbours or taking people to hospital appointments, to running community facilities, and much more.

“If you know someone in your community who deserves a little recognition for their hard work then make their day and nominate them today.

“A lot of the time the work goes un-noticed but the contribution is valued and this is an opportunity for us to celebrate their achievements.”

Categories include District Champions Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Community Group of the Year, Parish/Town Council of the Year and Parish/Town Councillor of the Year.

Winners will be presented with their awards at a special ceremony on the evening of Monday, April 24, at the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/communityawards for a nomination form and the deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday, March 17.