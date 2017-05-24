Isle society marks death of former president

A minute’s silence was observed at the May committee meeting of the Epworth Men’s Society, in memory of a man who had been a member for 47 years and the organisation’s president for 23 of them.

Ken Turner, 87, of the town’s High Street, died earlier this month at a care home near Lincoln following a short illness.

“We all have memories of Ken and there are many other organisations in Epworth he was associated with,” said Ken Bickerstaff, the society’s current president, at a meeting held in the town’s Red Lion Hotel.

Mr Turner was a retired engineer, a speaker of fluent Russian and an amateur radio-ham, keeping in touch with people throughout the world.

His funeral will be held at Scunthorpe Crematorium on Friday, June 2, at 3.20pm and will be followed by a wake at Epworth’s Old School Inn.