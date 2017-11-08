Isle siblings launch Christmas appeal for animal rescue

Three caring Isle youngsters have started their own shoebox appeal - to help animals.

Ayva, James and Lily Hunt of Westwoodside are appealing for boxes filled with items for homeless dogs, to be presented at Christmas to the Isle Rescue.

The youngsters, aged 10, nine and five respectively, approached Caroline Morrell of Isle Rescue with their idea, and Caroline was able to suggest items for the boxes, namely dog and cat food, biscuits, flea collars, leads and toys. A box can typically cost less than £20 to fill.

The Hunt family challenge is to raise £500 and try to get 15 shoeboxes donated. Two people have offered to donate a further £50 for every £500 raised.

To this end, a Justgiving page has been created and planned fundraisers include a dads’ waxing session, a raffle and cake stall, and a sleepover at the rescue.The appeal closes on December 18.

Mum Toni Hunt said: “We hope to smash the target and gain as much help as we can in donations, shoeboxes or help with fundraising. See https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ayvaj-hunt6