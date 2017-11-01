Isle’s Children’s University goes ‘around the world’

Its second ‘travel around the world’ with Children’s University event was a success for The University Centre at North Lindsey College.

The event gave school pupils across North Lincolnshire the chance to experience a range of activities, cultures and traditions.

Countries represented included Bangladesh, Italy, France USA, Jordan, Poland, Romania, Pakistan and many more. Those who exhibited included Time Out Drumming, Amnesty International and Confucius.

A highlight was a visit from a Tibetan Buddhist Monk and student of the Dalai Lama.

Gillian Reid, programme leader at The University Centre said: “The event is a chance to enhance the employability skills of both higher and further education students. It’s an opportunity for school pupils to broaden their knowledge and experience to different cultures.”

Currently 10 primary schools are signed up to the Children’s University programme, but events are open to all local schoolchildren.

Parent Nora Norton said: “We really enjoyed the event. It’s the first time we have been; our school is not signed up but we came to see what it is about. It’s been a good experience and we hope to attend future events.”

The next Children’s University event, the annual Science Fair, takes place on Wednesday 14th February.

Email childrensuniversity@northlindsey.ac.uk for more information or call Emma Doyle on 01724 709309.