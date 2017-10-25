Isle Rotary Club helps out girls’ fundraiser

Lifestyle group Besties 105 organised and hosted a sponsored swim, with the Isle Rotary Club attending to help with length counts.

It took place at Epworth Pool when 24 swimmers swam as many lengths as they could in 15 minutes. This was followed by fun relay races.

Prizes were kindly donated by the Rotary Club and awarded to age category winners with all participants also getting a certificate to show their achievement.

The final total from the event was just over £1,000, the girls wanted to split the money raised between LIVES and also Breast Cancer Research UK, which is the Rotary Club’s nominated charity on this occasion.

Pictured at the event’s cake stall are Besties 105 - Caitlin Bradwell, Lizzie McCallum and Molly Warr - with Rotary Club representative Janet McCann.