Isle nominees shortlisted for Community Champion Awards

Last week, a panel of judges shortlisted the nominations for the sixth Community Champion Awards, which we can now reveal.

175 nominations were received and these have been shortlisted down to 51 individuals and groups across the 23 awards. Last year (2016), over 130 nominations were received.

The nominees are:

Volunteer

Young Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Scunthorpe Telegraph) - Kian Borg Jackson and Brooke McKenna

Adult Male Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Ongo) - Mohmad Abd Alwahab, Mike Angelier & Jim Cassidy and Norman & Virginia Isitt

Adult Female Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Ongo) - Jill Milner and Helen Parker

Achievement

Anti-bullying Champion (sponsored by Kapil Care) - Bottesford Junior and Burton Stather Primary Buddy Mentor c/o Sarah & Phil Brown and Social Media Group - North Lincs Youth Council

Personal Courage (sponsored by Clugston Construction) - Christopher Humphreys and Jack Marshall

Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Hornsbys Travel) - Neil Marley and Jacqui Saxon

Young Sports Achiever of the Year (sponsored by North Lindsey College - Natasha Eardley, Sean Hodkin and Luke Oades

Young Arts Heritage Achiever of the Year (sponsored by QualitySolicitors Bradbury Roberts & Raby - Sophia Elexis and The St Lawrence Academy Cheerleading Team

Adult Arts Heritage of the Year (sponsored by The Baths Hall ) - Folk ‘Round’ Ere, Kim Oakley and Nicholas Turner

Outstanding Achievement Young (sponsored by North Lindsey College) - Faith Singh and Sara Towers

Outstanding Achievement Adult (sponsored by G S Kelsey Construction) - Dr Pat Frankish and Sue Maclean

Community

Community Champion of the Year (sponsored by Jotun Paints (Europe) Ltd) - Helen Frost and Geoff & Val Leeman

Outstanding Contribution to a Safer Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Safer Neighbourhoods) - Janine Garner and Eileen Houghton

Outstanding Contribution to Learning Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Adult Community Learning) - David Falconer and Sasha Skinner

Outstanding Contribution to a Stronger Community (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board) - Alan Gouldthorpe, Gerald Reilly and Antonino Scatola

Community Contribution to Crime Reduction (sponsored by Humberside Police) - North Lincolnshire Youth Offending Service Referral Order Volunteers and Queensway Community Group

Community Project of the Year (sponsored Mi Living) - North Lindsey College - Construction Department (Stuart Barnard , Christopher Longbone & apprentices) and Scunthorpe Lions Club - Jim Harding

Community Sports Team of the Year (sponsored by Active Humber) - Glanford & Scunthorpe Canoe Club and Outcasts Cricket Club Crowle

Inspiration

Young Carer of the Year (sponsored by Paul Fox Estate Agents) - Kaycee Edge and Rowan Tierney

Adult Carer of the Year (sponsored by Marjara Care Group) - Barbara Bolton and Charlotte Clarkson

Services to School Governance (sponsored by North Lincolnshire Council’s Governor Support Service) – Dawn Da Costa and Robert Smith

Act of Bravery (sponsored by Humberside Fire and Rescue) - Ellie Altoft and Phil O’Neil.

Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Pepperells Solicitors) - Gillian Andrew, Ella Fields and Norma Hamilton

Councillor John Briggs, deputy mayor of North Lincolnshire, said: “I am amazed by the amount of nominations we received this year. There are some wonderful stories of people going above and beyond for others and achieving brilliant things. It is never an easy task to shortlist nominations as they are all worthy winners. Every nominee should be proud of their achievements.

“Well done to everyone who was nominated and those who have been shortlisted. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 23 November. As ever, I’m positive it is going to be a wonderful evening filled with community spirit.”