Isle man taking 1,000 mile cycle challenge for dementia

An Isle man who took up cycling as therapy to help with his mental health is using his new found hobby to help raise money for dementia research.

Tim Thurman, 45, of Harvester Close In Epworth, was previously a prison officer for 15 years before suffering a serious hand injury and being diagnosed with depression and PTSD after an assault at work, as a result he was given early retirement.

Tim explained: “I started cycling in January 2017 as therapy and a distraction to my mental health problems. I always cycle alone and try to go out two to three times a week as this is the only time I forget about everything. I started out doing ten miles and needing two days rest but in June did my first 100 mile ride.

“My aunty who I was very close to had suffered from dementia for the past several years and became steadily worse before passing away this year. I became aware of a challenge in aid of the charity alzheimersresearch.co.uk called Cycling Down Dementia where they are aiming to fund life changing dementia research, with every £20 raised powering another hour of pioneering research towards a cure.

“The challenge involves riding either 300 or 1,000 miles between November and January, I decided to sign up for the 1,000 mile challenge.”

Tim has already doubled his £150 fundraising target, even receiving a donation and encouraging words from Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Tim urged people to donate to the cause via cyclingdowndementia.org and clicking on find a friend, search for team name “every little helps”, or alternatively find him on Facebook.