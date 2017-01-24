Isle couple’s anniversary celebration shared by the Queen

An Isle couple who have lived in the same village throughout their life together will celebrate 65 years of marriage this week.

Peter and Kathleen Naughton of Park Close, Westwoodside, were married in St Norbert’s Church, Crowle, on January 26, 1952, following a year of courtship.

Their love blossomed when Mr Naughton rented accommodation next door to where his future wife was living.

Mr Naughton had moved to the Isle from County Mayo, Ireland, in 1944, to work as head horseman on Bull Hassocks farm in Pelfintax, just outside Westwoodside.

After 12 years he began a new career working at a number of power stations situated around the area.

He said of his and his wife’s partnership: “We’ve done most things together, I worked seven days a week for most of my life, and my wife worked for an engineering company on the machines.

“She’s a wonderful person. But I always say that the secret to a happy marriage is to always make sure your wife has the last word in any argument. I’ve tried to do that.”

The couple are to celebrate their special day with a party for family, friends and neighbours, and have received congratulations in a greetings card from the Queen.

They have one surviving son, after sadly losing another, and have five adult grandchildren, all of whom have been to university.