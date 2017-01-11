Is your pub the best in Lincolnshire?

Could your pub be the best in the county and even the best in the UK?

If you think your pub has what it takes to be the best, then why not enter this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards.

The awards are a celebration that crowns the best pub from each county and from those finds the overall champion that is named Britain’s best pub.

And the search to find the best pub in each of the 94 counties across the UK has now begun.

The venues could be run by a single-site operator, part of a leased or tenanted estate or part of a managed group, it doesn’t matter.

The National Pub & Bar Awards is all about the individual sites in each county and highlighting the brilliance of their work.

The 94 county winners will be crowned at a red carpet celebration at BAFTA on May 23.

What’s more, each pub will also be up for a regional winner award that night, as well as the overall national title.

It’s a night of pure celebration.

Reigning champion is The Church Inn from Mobberley in Cheshire,

Having fought off the other 93 county champions last year, the The Church Inn was officially named as the best pub in the UK at London’s BAFTA last May.

With the accolade came pride, not to mention many visitors travelling from far and wide to visit the standout business.

Tim Bird, landlord of The Church Inn, said: “The spike (in business upturn) was nuts after that and the spike in May was massive.”

From perfect service to product range, aesthetic design or environmental credentials, the 94 county winners will be judged on all the aspects required to provide ultimate hospitality within the on-trade.

Pubs and bars can enter for free online at nationalpubandbarawards.co.uk

The entry deadline for operators is March 17.

You can keep up to date by following the National Pub & Bar Awards on Twitter at @PubandBarAwards