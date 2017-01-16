Inquest to open into death of Tunisia beach attack victim Carly Lovett

An inquest into the death of Gainsborough woman Carly Lovett and 29 other British tourists killed at a Tunisian resort in June 2015 is set to open today.

Photographer Carly, aged 24, was among the first victims to be named following the hotel attack at the beach resort of El Kantaoui, north of Sousse.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on holidaymakers on the beach near Sousse, killing 38 in total.

The victims, aged between 19 and 80, included three generations from the same family - a young man, his uncle and his grandfather.

The terror attack remains the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.

The hearings at London’s Royal Courts of Justice are expected to take seven weeks.