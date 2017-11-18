Search

IN PICTURES: Gainsborough sparkles at Christmas lights switch-ons

The Market Place switch-on with Santa, the cast of Dick Whittington and local dignitaries. Photos by Chris Etchells.
The countdown to Christmas in Gainsborough is officially underway!

Crowds braved the chill on Friday evening to enjoy the sparkling festive lights switch-ons at Marshall's Yard and on the Market Place, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.