Impressive extended five bedroom home in Totley - £475,000 to £495,000

Finished to an extremely high standard, and with no chain, is this impressive, individual, architecturally designed, extended five bedroom, five bathroom detached property.

Having three reception rooms, the property has south facing gardens, superb views and a driveway for up to three cars.

The stunning accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor: a lounge, an orangery, dining kitchen, utility and downstairs toilet, three bedrooms, two being double with en-suite. On the first is second lounge/multi purpose room and two further excellent size double bedrooms both with en-suite and fabulous views. Plus there is a modern and contemporary bathroom.

* 25 The Grove, Totley, Sheffield, S17 4AR - £475,000 to £495,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 266 8365.