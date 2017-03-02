Immaculate semi in Epworth - £189,950

This immaculate spacious semi-detached family home is in a sought after location with views over open countryside, positioned on the outskirts of the historic market town of Epworth.

This deceptive home offers an entrance lobby, lounge, a dining room, kitchen, family bathroom, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two additional bedrooms and either a fourth bedroom or dressing room.

It is all in good decorative order.

There is an extensive driveway with ample parking for several vehicles and caravan parking, with access to a detached single garage.

A rear patio area extends to a generous private lawned garden.

The property benefits from Upvc double glazing and gas fired central heating.

It is situated with good access to a wide range of amenities including schools, doctors, dentists and the motorway network M180 for an easy commute to Leeds, Doncaster, Scunthorpe and Sheffield.

Viewing is essential to appreciate this well maintained deceptive home.

* 1 Belton Gate Villas, Belton Road, Epworth - £189,950, contact Keith Clough on 01427 873236.