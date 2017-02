Notcutts Garden Centre Dukeries in Worksop is hosting a free Wildlife Hunt for children visiting the centre.

Until Sunday, February 19, children can pick up a free activity sheet and follow the trail to spot some of their favourite animals who are hiding around the centre.

There’s a tasty treat up for grabs for those that complete the trail and discover all six.

And the pet centre will also be holding weekday sessions so adventurers can meet some of the store’s fantastic animal residents.