The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Humberside Fire Authority took place on Monday June 5 at Fire Service Headquarters in Hull.

At this meeting, the authority re-elected Councillor John Briggs, who lives in Crowle, as the chairman and Coun Helen Green was elected as the vice chair for the 2017-18 cycle.

The authority is made up of 22 members nominated by the four constituent authorities (eight from the East Riding, six from Hull, four from North Lincs and four from North East Lincs).