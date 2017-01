A huge fire ripped through a derelict building on Gainsborough overnight.

The incident - which began in the early hours of the morning on North Marsh Road - involved a fire on the top floor of a three storey building.

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four pumps and a cherry picker to the incident, using two main jets to extinguish it.

Overnight, the fire service advised people to stay away from the area if possible until the fire had been brought under control.