Hucknall woman punched mum in mobile phone row

A young woman from Hucknall punched her mum in a row over a mobile phone on New Year’s Day, a court heard.

Sharna Reeve threw the punch after being told she couldn’t swap her phone for her sister’s, at her mother’s address on Storth Avenue.

“She punched her in the eye causing it to bleed,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Her brother put her in a headlock and Reeve scratched him on the chest and back, before police were called and she was arrested, at 2.30pm.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Reeve, 23, of Brickyard Drive, had mental health issues, including psychosis and severe learning difficulties.

She said Reeve is not allowed to have unsupervised access to her four-year-old son, who is looked after by her grandmother.

Chairman Ian Kirk said because Reeve was vulnerable she would be given an 18-month conditional discharge.

She was banned from going to her mother’s address in Hucknall for 18 months. But she will be allowed to contact her family.

Reeve was told to pay £100 compensation to her mother and £50 to her brother. She must also pay £85 costs.