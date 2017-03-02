Hucknall man jailed for a string of offences

A Hucknall man has been sent to prison for 20 weeks after a string of offences committed in Calverton.

Ryan Cooper, 25, of Watnall Road, admitted assault, criminal damage and motoring offences when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on February 1.

The court heard he assaulted a man and damaged a door at an address on Park Road, Calverton, before taking a VW Golf without the owner’s consent and driving it without insurance on October 9, last year.

The offences were aggravated because he was the subject of a 12 week suspended sentence, imposed on January 28, 2016, after he threatened and shouted abuse at police officers and door staff in Mansfield, in December 2015.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the man he assaulted, £100 to the owner of the door and his licence was endorsed with eight points.