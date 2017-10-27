HSBC system failure leaves customers unable to access accounts

Hundreds of HSBC customers were unable to access to their accounts after the bank experienced an issue with its Online and Mobile Banking service.
The systems went down earlier this morning (Friday, October 27) leaving customers unable to log into their accounts and access their money.
The problem has now been resolved however some customers may still experience a few issues.
If you have an urgent query call 0345 7404 404.
Almost Done!
Registering with Gainsborough Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.