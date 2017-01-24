Hospice staff donate essential items to keep homeless people warm this winter

Kind-hearted staff at Lindsey Lodge Hospice have collected hundreds of essential items to help homeless people keep warm this winter.

Nurses Karen Andrew and Theresa Trafford asked the hospice community for help with The Forge Project’s Rucksack Appeal and they were inundated with rucksacks, sleeping bags, warm items of clothing and food.

The duo want to “give something back to the community” and it’s a cause particularly close to Theresa’s heart.

“The Forge Project seems such a poignant and obvious charity to support because a family member of mine was homeless for 18 months,” explained Theresa.

“Winter is especially a tough time of year for people without a roof over their head so we hope these essentials will make a difference.”

Oriano McCann, has been using The Forge’s services since 1996. He said: “It’s a fantastic, friendly hub that has helped me over the years with food parcels, to find hostels and make friends.

“We are thankful to the hospice for supporting us, as well as the public and this enables people like me to use this vital service.”

Up to 40 local homeless and vulnerable people use The Forge Project in Scunthorpe, on Cottage Beck Road, every day when they are open.

Andrea Houghton, manager of The Forge Project, said: “The support has been phenomenal for the Rucksack Appeal and we are thankful to everyone who has supported us.

“When there is nowhere for roofless people to go, something like a sleeping bag and a flask makes a big difference to their comfort and warmth.

“At The Forge Project, we want people to help themselves and move forward with their lives. From starting out as a soup kitchen, we have grown to offer a wide range of services by supporting people to find housing, work, friends and re-connect with family as well as providing clothing, food and toiletries.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk and find out more about The Forge on www.theforgeproject.co.uk