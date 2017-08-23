Hospice open day will welcome Tour de Britain

North Lincolnshire’s Hospice will be opening its doors to the local community on Tuesday September 5.

Now in its 25th year, Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

After a successful anniversary celebration party and open day in July, the Hospice will hold the September event, between 10am and 7pm.

Visitors will be invited to take a tour of the Hospice, and view some of the new-look inpatient rooms, recently refurbished thanks to its recent ‘Sponsor a Room’ scheme, which raised over £75,000 in donations, as well as learning more about its 24 hour care service, therapies and family support. There will also be a chance to visit its latest venture The Cake Lounge, an onsite café and shop, which opened in August.

Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “The Hospice plays such an important role in the local community, and works hand-in-hand with other health services, but despite this, many people are unsure about our work and what to expect when they visit us.

“We want to encourage other health professionals and the local community to step inside and better understand our services to see what we are able to provide.”

Visitors to the Open Day will also get a front row view of the Tour de Britain when it passes the Hospice along Burringham Road that day, and patients, staff and volunteers will be pulling out all the stops to welcome the cyclists with decorated bikes, bunting and banners.

Karen added: “What a fantastic way to welcome the local community into our Hospice on such a special day for North Lincolnshire.

“We hope people will come along and support our event, find out more about our Hospice and enjoy the excitement of the cyclists passing by on the Tour!”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit www.lindseylodgehopsice.co.uk